Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 14 2020 9:00pm 01:35 Edmonton Eskimos to keep team name After much debate, the Edmonton Eskimos are keeping their name, at least for the time being. But, the team is also doubling down on building relationships with Canada’s Inuit. Sarah Ryan has more. Edmonton CFL team sticking with Edmonton Eskimos, will increase engagement with Inuit community <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6555024/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6555024/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?