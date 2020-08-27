Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 27 2020 8:42pm
01:57

CFL players are getting back to work after season cancelled

As the season gets set to change this will also be a very odd fall for CFL players as they’ll not be playing football for the first time since they were young children.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home