2 arrested after drugs, knives seized from Port Hope residence: police

Two Port Hope, Ont., residents face drug and weapons charges following a joint police investigation.
Cobourg Police Service and Port Hope Police Service on Monday executed a search warrant at a residence on Dorset Street in Port Hope.
Investigators seized:
- 10.5 grams of fentanyl
- 22.9 grams of powdered cocaine
- 1 gram of crack cocaine
- 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- $12,200 cash
- Four prohibited knives.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs was $7,000.
Shauna Marie Wilson, 32, and Darryl Edward Thorne, 42, both of Port Hope, were arrested and charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine) and three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.
Wilson was also charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Tuesday.
