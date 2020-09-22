Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after drugs, knives seized from Port Hope residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 8:50 am
Drugs and prohibited knives were seized from a Port Hope residence on Monday. Two people were arrested.
Drugs and prohibited knives were seized from a Port Hope residence on Monday. Two people were arrested. Cobourg Police Service

Two Port Hope, Ont., residents face drug and weapons charges following a joint police investigation.

Cobourg Police Service and Port Hope Police Service on Monday executed a search warrant at a residence on Dorset Street in Port Hope.

Read more: Cobourg man found with weapons in marina area: police

Investigators seized:

  • 10.5 grams of fentanyl
  • 22.9 grams  of powdered cocaine
  • 1 gram of crack cocaine
  • 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • $12,200 cash
  • Four prohibited knives.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs was $7,000.

Trending Stories

Shauna Marie Wilson, 32, and Darryl Edward Thorne, 42, both of Port Hope, were arrested and charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine) and three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilson was also charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Tuesday.

Health Minister announces $9.5 million funding for opioid crisis in Ontario
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCocaineDrug BustOpioidsCobourgPort HopeCrystal MethCobourg Police ServicePort Hope Police ServicePort Hope drug bust
Flyers
More weekly flyers