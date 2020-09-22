2 arrested after drugs, knives seized from Port Hope residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Port Hope, Ont., residents face drug and weapons charges following a joint police investigation.

Cobourg Police Service and Port Hope Police Service on Monday executed a search warrant at a residence on Dorset Street in Port Hope.

Investigators seized:

10.5 grams of fentanyl

22.9 grams of powdered cocaine

1 gram of crack cocaine

2 grams of crystal methamphetamine

$12,200 cash

Four prohibited knives.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs was $7,000.

Shauna Marie Wilson, 32, and Darryl Edward Thorne, 42, both of Port Hope, were arrested and charged with six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine) and three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilson was also charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Tuesday.