Crime

Cobourg man found with weapons in marina area: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2020 10:00 am
A Cobourg man faces weapons charges.
A Cobourg man faces multiple weapons-related charges following an incident near the town’s marina on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Cobourg Police Service officers were called to the downtown area for reports of a man causing a disturbance in the street. Police say while officers were en route, a second call reported that a man in the area of the marina was allegedly brandishing a handgun.

Read more: Peterborough man found with fentanyl, cocaine and weapons in Millennium Park, police say

Police say they located the suspect, who was still openly carrying the reported handgun. He was arrested and also found in possession of a prohibited knife.

Officers determined the handgun was an airsoft pistol that resembled a real firearm.

Robert Clements of no fixed arrested was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed prohibited weapon and causing a disturbance.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing.

Police are requesting any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to contact investigating officer acting Sgt. Kyle Tobin at 905-372-6821 or by email.

