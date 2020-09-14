Cobourg man found with weapons in marina area: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man faces multiple weapons-related charges following an incident near the town’s marina on Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Cobourg Police Service officers were called to the downtown area for reports of a man causing a disturbance in the street. Police say while officers were en route, a second call reported that a man in the area of the marina was allegedly brandishing a handgun.

Police say they located the suspect, who was still openly carrying the reported handgun. He was arrested and also found in possession of a prohibited knife.

Officers determined the handgun was an airsoft pistol that resembled a real firearm.

Robert Clements of no fixed arrested was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose, knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed prohibited weapon and causing a disturbance.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing.

Police are requesting any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to contact investigating officer acting Sgt. Kyle Tobin at 905-372-6821 or by email.

2:08 Cobourg police looking for public opinion on the possibility of body-cams Cobourg police looking for public opinion on the possibility of body-cams