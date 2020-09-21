Guelph police say they stopped a car meet that was expecting hundreds to gather

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they stopped a car meet on Saturday night that was expecting hundreds to gather in a parking lot in the city’s north end.

In a news release on Monday, police said they spotted social media posts and received tips about the car meet scheduled for a movie theatre parking lot at Woodlawn and Imperial roads.

Several hundred people said on social media that they would be attending, police said.

“A gathering of this would be a clear violation of the restrictions placed on organized public events and social gatherings by the Ontario government,” police said.

They added that organizers had also not received permission to gather on private property.

Officers were placed at each entrance and exit of the parking lot to act as security guards. Those planning to use the businesses in the plaza were allowed in and those there for the car meet were turned away.

“Several modified vehicles did attend the area, but very few entered onto the property,” police said. “Those that did enter the property did not pose a threat to public safety.”

Police also issued four tickets for speeding, having an improper muffler, driving with no licence and driving with no permit.

The man with no licence had his vehicle towed, police said.

It’s unclear if this scheduled car meet was linked to a car meet in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Police said hundreds gathered for that one but the group was eventually cleared from the area.