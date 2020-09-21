Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police say they stopped a car meet that was expecting hundreds to gather

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 5:01 pm
‘Mega meet’ gathering in a parking lot in Ancaster, Ontario dispersed by police
Police dispersed a group of people gathering in a parking lot in Ancaster, Ont., in what they called a 'mega meet' just hours after the new regulation limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings was imposed amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Guelph police say they stopped a car meet on Saturday night that was expecting hundreds to gather in a parking lot in the city’s north end.

In a news release on Monday, police said they spotted social media posts and received tips about the car meet scheduled for a movie theatre parking lot at Woodlawn and Imperial roads.

Read more: Man suffers deep 8-inch gash during Guelph home invasion, police say

Several hundred people said on social media that they would be attending, police said.

“A gathering of this would be a clear violation of the restrictions placed on organized public events and social gatherings by the Ontario government,” police said.

They added that organizers had also not received permission to gather on private property.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were placed at each entrance and exit of the parking lot to act as security guards. Those planning to use the businesses in the plaza were allowed in and those there for the car meet were turned away.

Trending Stories

“Several modified vehicles did attend the area, but very few entered onto the property,” police said. “Those that did enter the property did not pose a threat to public safety.”

Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Doug Ford fumes at ‘yahoos’ after hundreds show up to car meet in Ancaster
Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Doug Ford fumes at ‘yahoos’ after hundreds show up to car meet in Ancaster

Police also issued four tickets for speeding, having an improper muffler, driving with no licence and driving with no permit.

The man with no licence had his vehicle towed, police said.

Read more: Street-racing group stages ‘mega meet’ in Hamilton amid COVID-19 restrictions

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if this scheduled car meet was linked to a car meet in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Police said hundreds gathered for that one but the group was eventually cleared from the area.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19car meetguelph car meetguelph police car meetguelph police stop car meet
Flyers
More weekly flyers