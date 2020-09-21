Menu

Crime

Man suffers deep 8-inch gash during Guelph home invasion: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 3:46 pm
Guelph Police say a 34-year-old man has been arrested following a home invasion.
Guelph Police say a 34-year-old man has been arrested following a home invasion. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say a man suffered an eight-inch gash during a home invasion in the city’s Junction neighbourhood over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road on Saturday night.

Read more: Someone broke into a Guelph home, pooped in dishwasher and left, police say

Police said a man had kicked in the back door of a home and held the resident at knifepoint in his bedroom.

At one point, the suspect allegedly struck the victim with the knife in his back as he tried to escape, causing an eight-inch gash that was three inches deep, according to police.

The victim eventually escaped and called police at the neighbour’s house. He was sent to hospital for treatment and has already been released.

Police said the suspect was found a couple of hours after the home invasion.

Read more: Don’t hang up if you accidentally dial 911, Guelph police say

A 34-year-old man faces several charges including break and enter, robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of fentanyl and breaching his probation.

Police said the home invasion was targeted and there is no concern for public safety.

GuelphGuelph PoliceHome InvasionGuelph crimeguelph home invasionguelph police home invasionGuelph police waterloo edinburgh
