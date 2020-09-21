Menu

Crime

Two charged after man kidnapped, assaulted in Nipigon, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2020 2:11 pm
Investigators say the man escaped his captors and got help from a witness who contacted authorities.
Investigators say the man escaped his captors and got help from a witness who contacted authorities. Don Mitchell / Global News

NIPIGON, Ont. — Police say they have arrested two of four suspects after a man was abducted and assaulted with a gun in the town of Nipigon, Ont., last week.

Investigators say the man escaped his captors and got help from a witness who contacted authorities.

3 charged after pistol, crossbow, machete weilded in heated argument in northern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say the victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for significant injuries.

Andrew Otway, 29, and Billy John Thompson, 32, are facing assault and firearm charges in connection with the Sept. 14 incident.

31-year-old from Barrie, Ont., charged after theft, flight from police in northern Ontario

Both appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Sept. 15 and have been remanded into custody.

OPP say they are continuing their investigation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
