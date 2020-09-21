Two charged after man kidnapped, assaulted in Nipigon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

NIPIGON, Ont. — Police say they have arrested two of four suspects after a man was abducted and assaulted with a gun in the town of Nipigon, Ont., last week.

Investigators say the man escaped his captors and got help from a witness who contacted authorities.

Ontario Provincial Police say the victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for significant injuries.

Andrew Otway, 29, and Billy John Thompson, 32, are facing assault and firearm charges in connection with the Sept. 14 incident.

Both appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Sept. 15 and have been remanded into custody.

OPP say they are continuing their investigation.