31-year-old from Barrie, Ont., charged after theft, flight from police in northern Ontario

A 31-year-old from Barrie, Ont., has been charged after fleeing from police in northern Ontario, Manitoulin OPP say.

On Monday, Manitoulin OPP say they were called to investigate a theft from the Nairn Centre Esso in Nairn and Hyman Township.

After fleeing from police on a local road, OPP, the Anishnawbek Police Service and the Greater Sudbury Police Service were able to locate the suspects.

Stolen property valued at about $22,500 was also found, including vehicles worth about $18,000, machinery and tools worth about $3,800, miscellaneous items worth about $700, as well as 45 cannabis plants.

Gaston Charles Gagnon, 31, from Barrie, Ont., was subsequently charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of flight from a peace officer, two counts of operation while prohibited, growing any cannabis plant at a place that’s not their home and growing more than four cannabis plants.

Gaston Pierre Gagnon, 67, from Etobicoke, Ont., who was also wanted on a warrant, has been charged with failure to attend court, growing any cannabis plant in a place that isn’t their home and growing more than four cannabis plants.

Paul Belanger, 31, from Sudbury, Ont., was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to comply with a release order, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and driving while under suspension.

Brandy Shawanda, 25, from Whitefish Lake First Nation, Ont., was charged with failure to comply with a release order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and open liquor.

Gaston Charles Gagnon remains in custody with a scheduled bail hearing on Friday. All the other suspects were released with future court dates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

