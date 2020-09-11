Menu

3 charged after pistol, crossbow, machete weilded in heated argument in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2020 4:18 pm
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Spanish, Ont., on Tuesday evening.
SPANISH, Ont. — Provincial police in northern Ontario say they have made several arrests after an argument that escalated and eventually involved a pistol, crossbow and machete.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Spanish, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

They say an argument occurred at several residences in the area.

Read more: 31-year-old from Barrie, Ont., charged after theft, flight from police in northern Ontario

The dispute escalated to the point where police say the weapons were “brandished” and an assault occurred.

Police arrested three people from the town and laid charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, causing a disturbance and handling a firearm or weapon in a careless manner.

The three accused — aged 28, 32 and 64 — are scheduled to appear in court in Blind River, Ont., on Nov. 5.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
