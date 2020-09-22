Hungry? Try this easy fall fondue recipe

Send this page to someone via email

As we head into fall, nothing says comfort like a delicious homemade fondue.

Canada’s premier cheese expert and owner of the Cheese Boutique in Toronto Afrim Pristine joined The Morning Show recently to share his fondue recipe.

Pristine used local ingredients from small businesses across the country.

Pristine starts off with a blend of two Ontario-based cheeses, a Swiss cheese and an Emmental cheese.

“These are the cheeses that are absolutely perfect for melting,” Pristine said.

He then adds locally sourced garnishes like apples, potatoes, baguettes, sausage, bell peppers and prosciutto.

Pristine says there’s no obligation to use the same cheeses he recommends for this recipe. He says Canada has great cheese all around and you’d just have to trust your local cheesemonger.

Now more than ever, supporting small businesses is also crucial since many of them have been impacted by the novel coronavirus.

According to a previous Global News, a survey in March held by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business found half of small businesses reported a drop in sales due to COVID-19.

In March, city officials in Ottawa were among those urging residents to support small and independent businesses to help them avoid closures and a loss of income.

“The support residents can provide during these challenging times will help businesses continue to operate online and keep staff employed,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said.

For more on the fondue recipe and ways to support local food businesses in Ontario, watch the full video above.