Ontario reports 425 new coronavirus cases with majority in Toronto-area, Ottawa

Ontario is reporting 425 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 47,274.

Monday’s case count is a significant jump from Sunday which saw 365 new cases and is the highest one-day increase since early June.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 175 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Peel Region, 60 in Ottawa and 20 in York Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported 15 or fewer cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said more than 31,700 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,580,343 tests have been completed since the pandemic began. There are currently 32,489 people awaiting test results.

Elliott also said 67 per cent of Monday’s cases are people under the age of 40.

Ontario is reporting 425 cases of #COVID19 as more than 31,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 175 new cases in Toronto with 84 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa. 67% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 21, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

22,301 people are male — an increase of 219 cases.

24,622 people are female — an increase of 204 cases.

3,567 people are 19 and under — an increase of 68 cases.

15,746 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 217 cases.

13,727 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 94 cases.

8,031 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 36 cases.

6,194 people are 80 and over — an increase of eight cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,829 as two more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 41,146 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 87 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 178 from the previous day.

Ontario has 65 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by two from the previous day), with 22 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 12 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by two).

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Sunday for the rest of the province.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,859 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by one death from the previous day. There are 23 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 71 active cases among long-term care residents and 78 active cases among staff.

