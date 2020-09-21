Airbnb removes more than 40 listings across Ontario in ‘crackdown on party houses’

Airbnb says more than 40 listings were taken down across Ontario in a “crackdown on party houses” that violated its policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The short-term rental company made the announcement on Monday and said it looked at listings that received complaints or violated rules and suspended those hosts from Airbnb.
“The vast majority of hosts in Ontario contribute positively to their neighbourhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties — like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests,” an Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement.
The Airbnb hosts were notified last week and suspensions were made in the following cities and counties across Ontario:
- Barrie
- Belleville
- Brampton
- Caledon Village
- Georgina
- Hamilton
- London
- Markham
- Mississauga
- Norfolk County
- Northumberland County
- Ottawa
- Peterborough
- Prince Edward County
- Quinte West
- Richmond Hill
- Toronto
- West Nipissing
Airbnb banned house parties worldwide in order to comply with coronavirus-related limits on social gatherings. The ban remains in place until further notice, Airbnb said.
Earlier this year, Airbnb introduced a pilot project that put restrictions on some bookings of local entire home listings by Canadians under the age of 25.
However, Canadians of all ages are still able to book private rooms within a host’s primary residence and hotel rooms. Those under the age of 25 can book local entire home listings if they meet certain criteria, including having an established track record of positive reviews on Airbnb.
The same pilot project was recently expanded to the United Kingdom, France and Spain.
In March 2020, Airbnb launched a “24/7 Neighbourhood Support Hotline” in Canada which people can call to make complaints or express concerns.
Airbnb said issues raised by residents and neighbours through the hotline led directly to “many of the listing suspensions announced today.”
