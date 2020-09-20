Menu

Health

Sunsprout Micro Greens Alfalfa recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2020 9:50 am
Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — A recall has been issued for Sprouts Alive brand and Sunsprout brand Micro — Greens Alfalfa due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products were distributed across Ontario.

It also notes that Public Health Ontario is investigating an outbreak of human illness associated with consumption of these products.

Read more: Fresh imported peaches recalled by Prima Wawona due to salmonella

The items being recalled — Sprouts Alive Micro — Greens Alfalfa and Sunsprout Micro — Greens Alfalfa, both have best before dates of Oct. 13, 2020.

The CFIA says consumers or businesses that have the products should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
