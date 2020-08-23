Fresh imported peaches recalled by Prima Wawona due to salmonella

Send this page to someone via email

Fresh imported peaches have been recalled by Prima Wawona due to possible salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The advisory was triggered by a recall on peaches with certain brand names in the United States at Prima Wawona’s Fresno, Calif., location on Friday. Various importers have followed suit.

The brands include Sweet 2 Eat, Harvest Sweet, Wawona, Extrafresh and Wegmans. Salmonella is a common bacterial disease that can include symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

The CFIA urged retailers, distributors, manufacturers and foodservice establishments to stop serving, using or selling the peaches, and warned the public to avoid consumption. They said they were conducting a food safety investigation, which, the agency added, may lead to the recall of other products.

Possibly infected products include certain yellow, white, organic yellow and organic white peaches sold between June 1 and Aug. 22. The CFIA said the products may have been sold in bulk.

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the source of the peaches, check with your place of purchase,” they said.