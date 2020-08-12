Health Canada recalls Thule strollers over potential fall hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is recalling Sleek Strollers made by the brand Thule due to a potential fall hazard.

In a recall notice issued Wednesday, Health Canada said the handlebars on the strollers may detach from the product, posing a possible fall hazard.

The affected products were manufactured between May 2018 and September 2019.

The recalled strollers have the following product numbers: 11000001-5,11000017,11000330 and 11000337-342.

The product label is located on the lower inside frame of the stroller.

However, Health Canada says strollers with stickers that have QC 2020 next to the product label are not part of the recall, “regardless of the date code.”

The company said 876 of the affected strollers were sold in Canada between July of 2018 and June 2020.

But Health Canada said as of July 29, no reports of injuries have been received.

The company has, however, received one incident report from the United States.

Health Canada says if you own this product you should stop using the stroller immediately and contact Thule for instructions on how to return the product and receive a replacement frame.