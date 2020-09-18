Variety Week on Global BC 2020: Day 5

Send this page to someone via email

The fifth annual Variety Week ends Friday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the fifth and final day of Variety Week.

WATCH: Through individual grants, Variety provides services such as clinical counselling for children and youth suffering with mental health issues, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dr. Jennifer Mervyn talks about the real challenges for kids with mental illness in a COVID-19 world.

Variety has seen grant requests for mental wellness double

