Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Variety Week on Global BC 2020: Day 5

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 2:53 pm
Variety Week runs Sept. 14 to 18, 2020, on Global BC.
Variety Week runs Sept. 14 to 18, 2020, on Global BC. Variety - The Children's Charity

The fifth annual Variety Week ends Friday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the fifth and final day of Variety Week.

WATCH: Through individual grants, Variety provides services such as clinical counselling for children and youth suffering with mental health issues, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dr. Jennifer Mervyn talks about the real challenges for kids with mental illness in a COVID-19 world.

Trending Stories
Variety has seen grant requests for mental wellness double
Variety has seen grant requests for mental wellness double
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VarietyVariety WeekVariety the Children's CharityVariety BCVariety Week 2020Variety Week Global BCVariety Week day 5
Flyers
More weekly flyers