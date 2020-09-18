Bloc Québécois leader tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Yves-François Blanchet, the leader of the Bloc Québécois, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

A statement from his office says he’s doing “perfectly well” and will remain in isolation until Sept. 26 in accordance with instructions from public health.

Read more: Bloc Quebecois leader to be tested for coronavirus after wife tests positive

“The leader of the Bloc Québécois underlines the importance of distancing measures, the wearing of masks and of hand washing and invites Quebeckers to follow the instructions of the Government of Quebec if they show symptoms or if they have been in close contact with an affected person,” the statement said.

Blanchet, along with other caucus members, had been in isolation after a case was discovered in his office.

Blanchet’s wife Nancy Déziel said on Twitter earlier this week that she had been diagnosed as well.