Bloc Quebecois leader to be tested for coronavirus after partner tests positive

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet will be tested for the novel coronavirus Wednesday after his partner tested positive.

The party said Tuesday that Blanchet is self-isolating with his partner at his residence in Shawinigan, Que., and will be tested in nearby Maurice.

“He is doing perfectly well,” his spokesperson Carolane Landry said in a statement.

Blanchet and the rest of his caucus were already isolating after learning a staff member who works in Blanchet’s office tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The party announced that news Monday and said the caucus members were taking the necessary health and safety precautions.

Bloc MPs will be working virtually while they await their test results.

