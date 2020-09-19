Coronavirus: 3 dos and don’ts when it comes to social gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

Cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in Canada and some provinces have recorded the highest number of cases since early summer.

The biggest takeaway from experts across the board is following rules of social distancing and sticking in your own social bubble, but there often seems to be confusion on social gathering as a whole.

On Friday, The Morning Show spoke with infectious diseases specialist Dr. Susy Hota on the three dos and don’ts when it comes to social gatherings.

For starters, Hota says do continue to limit your exposure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The first thing you need to think about is how this virus is transmitted,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 is transmitted through the respiratory route and you have to be in close contact with people for it to be exposed, she said.

“It’s really important for us to keep within our social circles or bubbles,” she said. “A small number of people … outside of that you need to keep a two metre distance around people.”

She also recommends scheduling things outdoors as much as you can.

Next, she said, is do be alert of symptoms.

According to a previous Global News report, the virus has many symptoms, including loss of taste or smell, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain and aches, sore throat, headache, as well as nausea, diarrhea and a runny nose.

“We all need to be self-monitoring,” Hota said.

“Symptoms can be really vague and overlap with other things… if you tend to have allergies, keep track of what’s happening to your body.”

READ MORE: Vaccine safety and tests for kids — all your coronavirus questions



One of Hota’s biggest “don’ts” was mask mistakes.

Story continues below advertisement

She she still sees people either wearing a mask around their mouth only, around their chin or on their arms instead of firmly placed over their nose and mouth.

For all the dos and don’ts, watch the full video above.