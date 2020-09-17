12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 790

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health unit confirmed 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 790, including 37 deaths.

Five of the new cases are in Barrie, while the rest are in Bradford, Wasaga Beach, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte and Collingwood.

Three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and the rest are under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 790 cases, 86 per cent — or 682 — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. Nineteen per cent of the health unit’s total cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka — two of which are ongoing at a long-term care home in Barrie and at a workplace in Muskoka.

Other regional outbreaks that have ended include 11 long-term care homes in the region, three workplaces, four retirement homes and one group home.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 293 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial case count to 45,676, including 2,825 deaths.