Health

12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 790

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 4:24 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario premier says organizers breaking new social gathering limits would face minimum $10K fine each time
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday said that while the province would not tell police how to enforce COVID-19 measures, he stressed law enforcement would ensure the rules are followed and people will be fined a minimum of $10,000 if they break the rules. He added saying that if a person breaks the rules after already receiving a fine for organizing, the organizer would again face another $10,000 fine.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health unit confirmed 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 790, including 37 deaths.

Five of the new cases are in Barrie, while the rest are in Bradford, Wasaga Beach, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte and Collingwood.

Read more: Reduce social circles to household members, Simcoe Muskoka’s top doc urges amid COVID-19 uptick

Three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and the rest are under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 790 cases, 86 per cent — or 682 — have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. Nineteen per cent of the health unit’s total cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 21 COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe County and Muskoka — two of which are ongoing at a long-term care home in Barrie and at a workplace in Muskoka.

Read more: Ontario reports 293 new coronavirus cases with majority in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa

Other regional outbreaks that have ended include 11 long-term care homes in the region, three workplaces, four retirement homes and one group home.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 293 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial case count to 45,676, including 2,825 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario tightens private gathering limits in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, adds hefty fines for rule-breakers
