Coronavirus: Ontario premier says organizers breaking new social gathering limits would face minimum $10K fine each time
Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday said that while the province would not tell police how to enforce COVID-19 measures, he stressed law enforcement would ensure the rules are followed and people will be fined a minimum of $10,000 if they break the rules. He added saying that if a person breaks the rules after already receiving a fine for organizing, the organizer would again face another $10,000 fine.