28 Western University students test positive for coronavirus, prompting tightened restrictions

Local

National

Health
September 17 2020 10:46am
Long wait times for COVID-19 testing at some Ontario sites

Epidemiologist Dr. Raywat Deonandan spoke about the testing sites in Ontario as line-ups and wait times for tests have increased significantly in the province.

