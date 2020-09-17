Coronavirus: Ontario tightens private gathering limits in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, adds hefty fines for rule-breakers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that effective Friday, Sept. 18 outdoor private gatherings in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa will be restricted to a limit of 25 people and indoor private gatherings limited to 10. Ford said this includes social events and gatherings like parties, backyard barbecues or events held in parks. It does not, however, include organized events held at staffed businesses or facilities like convention centres or movie theatres. Ford also announced that organizers found to be breaking these rules surrounding events would face a minimum fine of $10,000, with attendees of the events to face the $750 fine already in place.