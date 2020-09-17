4 arrested after 2,300 cannabis plants seized from farm near Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Four people face charges after police seized cannabis plants at a property in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, as part of an investigation, offices executed a Cannabis Act search warrant on Highway 35 South in Lindsay.

A search of the property led to the seizure of more than 2,300 cannabis plants.

Four people at the property were arrested and charged with production – cultivation of cannabis without proper authorization.

Their names were not disclosed.

All four were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 19, police stated Thursday.

