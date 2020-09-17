Menu

Crime

4 arrested after 2,300 cannabis plants seized from farm near Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 2:51 pm
Police in Lindsay seized more than 2,300 cannabis plants from a farm south of Lindsay.
Police in Lindsay seized more than 2,300 cannabis plants from a farm south of Lindsay. Canadian Press file

Four people face charges after police seized cannabis plants at a property in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, as part of an investigation, offices executed a Cannabis Act search warrant on Highway 35 South in Lindsay.

Read more: 15,300 marijuana plants seized from rural property in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A search of the property led to the seizure of more than 2,300 cannabis plants.

Four people at the property were arrested and charged with production – cultivation of cannabis without proper authorization.

Their names were not disclosed.

All four were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 19, police stated Thursday.

OPP see increase in illegal marijuana grow-ops in Peterborough area, cannabis advocates criticize market
