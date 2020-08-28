Menu

Crime

15,300 marijuana plants seized from rural property in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 12:41 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized 15,000 cannabis plants.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized 15,000 cannabis plants. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

The OPP have seized more than 15,000 cannabis plants following a raid on a property in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

The OPP said as part of an ongoing investigation, members of its street crime unit executed a search warrant at a rural property located on Highway 36 near Dunsford. They were assisted by Haliburton Highlands OPP and the Central Region emergency response team and canine unit.

Read more: 19 arrested after nearly 1,900 pot plants seized in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP

Nine persons were detained and some of the items seized included:

  • 15,300 cannabis plants
  • Cannabis bud
  • Vehicles
  • Industrial-sized dehumidifiers
  • Generators
  • Riding lawnmower
“The property featured a very structured growing site that was being operated outside of the Health Canada regulations,” the OPP stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

More to come.

