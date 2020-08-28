15,300 marijuana plants seized from rural property in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP have seized more than 15,000 cannabis plants following a raid on a property in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

The OPP said as part of an ongoing investigation, members of its street crime unit executed a search warrant at a rural property located on Highway 36 near Dunsford. They were assisted by Haliburton Highlands OPP and the Central Region emergency response team and canine unit.

Nine persons were detained and some of the items seized included:

15,300 cannabis plants

Cannabis bud

Vehicles

Industrial-sized dehumidifiers

Generators

Riding lawnmower

“The property featured a very structured growing site that was being operated outside of the Health Canada regulations,” the OPP stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

15 300 cannabis plants seized when the #OPPStreetCrime unit executed a warrant in #CKLOPP area. Committed to community safety. ^cl pic.twitter.com/mYNStnYNdI — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 28, 2020

More to come.