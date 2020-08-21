19 arrested after nearly 1,900 pot plants seized in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Nineteen people face charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized nearly 1,900 cannabis plants in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Wednesday.

As part of an investigation led by the OPP’s Community Street Crime Units from Northumberland, Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes, officers on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a rural property just south of the village of Hastings, about 35 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Investigators — including the emergency response team and canine unit — seized 1,874 cannabis plants, $920 in cash, a John Deere farm tractor and video surveillance equipment.

Ming Guang Wu, 55, of North York and Hang Wang, 40, of Scarborough and the following Trent Hills residents were each charged with growing illegal pot plants (cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four plants at one time in dwelling — house):

Jin Feng Chan, 48

Shu Zhu Chan, 45

Yu Hua Chan, 53

Yong Chun Du, 36

Alfred Jing Gao, 37

Jun Ping Hang, 32

Jun Li, 48

Pin Zhu Li, 54

Xi Mei Li, 48

Li Xin Lin, 62

Li Ling, 35

Li Yun Liu, 38

Zhu Xin Liu, 53

Xiao Yang, 33

Xiufeng Yang, 50

Yuxia Zheng, 57

Jing Gao and Xiao Yang were additionally charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession for the purpose of distributing and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

OPP say prior to the execution of the warrant, a rental truck was observed leaving the property and subsequently stopped by officers. OPP seized 610 pounds (276 kilograms) of cannabis bud with an estimated street value of $300,000.

The driver — Ququan Chen, 50, of Quinte West, was arrested and also charged with growing illegal marijuana.

Each of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 28, OPP stated Friday.

