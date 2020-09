Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police say they’re searching for a missing 20-year-old woman who was last seen in Toronto on Aug. 25

Police believe August Copegog, 20, may be in Barrie, Midland or Orillia, Ont.

MISSING PERSON: Barrie Police are asking for assistance in locating 20yo August Copegog, last seen in Toronto on Aug 25. She may be in Barrie, Midland or Orillia. She is 5’5, heavy build with short brown hair. Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with info, call 911. pic.twitter.com/OjXV1xA912 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) September 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Copegog is described to be five-foot-five in height, with a heavy build and short brown hair.

Officers say they’re concerned for Copegog’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1.