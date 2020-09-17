Manitoba hookah lounges, other establishments fined for public health violations during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba businesses continue to be fined for not following public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest being a hookah lounge on Corydon Avenue.

The 7 Dreams Arabian Lounge has been ticketed for more than $2,500 for not following the province’s special measures — the sixth such ticket the lounge is facing this month for allowing customers to use hookahs.

The lounge now owes the province more than $15,000.

A number of other Winnipeg hookah lounges have also been fined since August, with Siraj Cafe and Lounge, Layla’s Cafe and Hookah Lounge, and Ibex Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge all being handed fines.

Other establishments dinged by the province recently include the Ste. Anne Chinese Restaurant, for failing to maintain a safe internal food temperature, and Winnipeg’s Palomino Club, for two violations of physical distancing measures dating back to July and August.

