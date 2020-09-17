Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba hookah lounges, other establishments fined for public health violations during pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 12:44 pm
Manitoba restaurants have been find for providing customers with hookahs during the pandemic.
Manitoba restaurants have been find for providing customers with hookahs during the pandemic. Global News / File

Manitoba businesses continue to be fined for not following public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest being a hookah lounge on Corydon Avenue.

The 7 Dreams Arabian Lounge has been ticketed for more than $2,500 for not following the province’s special measures — the sixth such ticket the lounge is facing this month for allowing customers to use hookahs.

The lounge now owes the province more than $15,000.

Read more: Winnipeg restaurant with no dance floor fined after patrons start dancing at table

A number of other Winnipeg hookah lounges have also been fined since August, with Siraj Cafe and Lounge, Layla’s Cafe and Hookah Lounge, and Ibex Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge all being handed fines.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Other establishments dinged by the province recently include the Ste. Anne Chinese Restaurant, for failing to maintain a safe internal food temperature, and Winnipeg’s Palomino Club, for two violations of physical distancing measures dating back to July and August.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

 

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba distributes 3,000 enforcement officers to ensure physical distancing
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba distributes 3,000 enforcement officers to ensure physical distancing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Social Distancingcoronavirus in manitobahookahpublic health ordersHookah Lounges
Flyers
More weekly flyers