‘Dangerous’ NDG intersection gets green light on new safety measures

The traffic lights at the “dangerous” NDG intersection of Décarie and De Maisonneuve boulevards will be undergoing a reconfiguration in hopes of making the area safer, according to the borough.

In October the traffic light signalization at the five-way intersection will be modified to allow more time for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the street, according to city councillor Peter McQueen.

“It’s no secret this area is dangerous,” he said.

Since 2015, the borough has recorded 20 serious collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists.

The most recent occurred earlier this month when an 84-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run.

McQueen said the improvements to the lights are coming later than expected.

The Quebec Transport Ministry wants to maintain the flow of traffic through the area for the nearby Turcot project, McQueen said.

“Once it’s done, pedestrians and cyclists in all directions will finally have more time to cross,” McQueen said.

The borough has previously considered reconfiguring the intersection. Technical studies were conducted between 2012 and 2019, according to borough mayor Sue Montgomery.

“The consensus was the intersection is dangerous,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said in a statement.

The plans were estimated to cost $8.8 million.

Cycling advocates say the change is long overdue.

“They have been hearing our pleas for years,” Association of Pedestrians and Cyclists of NDG spokesperson Jason Savard said.

Savard wants to see the bike path improved to give cyclists a safer way through the area.

McQueen agrees safety measures for vulnerable road users are needed but says he is currently working on plans to add a pedestrian and cycling bridge along the train track overpass.

