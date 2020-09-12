Woman, 84, dies after hit-and-run in NDG: Montreal police

The 84-year-old woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run on Thursday died from her injuries on Friday.
Montreal police confirmed her death on Friday evening, adding that the investigation has now become that of a fatal hit-and-run.
The victim was seriously injured after getting struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect was driving a red pickup truck.
The collision happened while the vehicle was heading North on Décarie Boulevard while making a right turn on De Maisonneuve Boulevard.
Police were called to the scene in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood around 11:30 a.m., according to spokesperson Véronique Comtois.
The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver fled the scene. No suspect has yet been identified in the case.
