Crime

Woman, 84, dies after hit-and-run in NDG: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 7:38 pm
Witnesses told investigators the suspect was driving a red pickup truck.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The 84-year-old woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run on Thursday died from her injuries on Friday.

Montreal police confirmed her death on Friday evening, adding that the investigation has now become that of a fatal hit-and-run.

The victim was seriously injured after getting struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Witnesses told investigators the suspect was driving a red pickup truck.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate after woman, 84, injured in hit-and-run in NDG

The collision happened while the vehicle was heading North on Décarie Boulevard while making a right turn on De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood around 11:30 a.m., according to spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver fled the scene. No suspect has yet been identified in the case.

–with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

