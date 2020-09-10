Montreal police investigate after woman, 84, injured in hit-and-run in NDG

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after an 84-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run late Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood around 11:30 a.m., according to spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Witnesses told investigators the pedestrian was struck when a red pickup truck was heading north on Decarie Boulevard and made a right turn on De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

The woman was injured and taken to hospital, where is in critical condition.

Comtois says the driver fled the scene. Comtois did not give any information about their identity.

The area was briefly closed off to traffic but has since reopened.

