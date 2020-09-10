Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police investigate after woman, 84, injured in hit-and-run in NDG

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are investigating after an 84-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run late Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood around 11:30 a.m., according to spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Witnesses told investigators the pedestrian was struck when a red pickup truck was heading north on Decarie Boulevard and made a right turn on De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec woman, 88, seriously injured following collision with wrong-way driver

The woman was injured and taken to hospital, where is in critical condition.

Comtois says the driver fled the scene. Comtois did not give any information about their identity.

The area was briefly closed off to traffic but has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceHit and RunNotre-Dame-de-GraceMontreal road safetyDecarie Boulevardde MaisonneuveMontreal pedestrian struck
Flyers
More weekly flyers