1 in custody after homicide in Cambridge, Waterloo Regional Police say

Waterloo Regional Police say a person is in custody after a male victim was found dead at a Cambridge home on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the service told Global News emergency crews were called to the home on Linden Drive, south of Shantz Hill Road and Highway 401, at around 10 p.m.
Police didn’t release details about the victim and his death, but it was confirmed investigators are treating the case as a homicide.
Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma
It was reported a male was taken into custody in connection with the investigation. Details surrounding the apprehension weren’t available as of Wednesday night.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Comments