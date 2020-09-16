1 in custody after homicide in Cambridge, Waterloo Regional Police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a person is in custody after a male victim was found dead at a Cambridge home on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the service told Global News emergency crews were called to the home on Linden Drive, south of Shantz Hill Road and Highway 401, at around 10 p.m.

Police didn’t release details about the victim and his death, but it was confirmed investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

It was reported a male was taken into custody in connection with the investigation. Details surrounding the apprehension weren’t available as of Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. One male has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime. Police will be on scene throughout the night and into tomorrow as the investigation continues. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/jUgn6SZLkV — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 17, 2020