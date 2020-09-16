Menu

Crime

1 in custody after homicide in Cambridge, Waterloo Regional Police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 11:26 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a person is in custody after a male victim was found dead at a Cambridge home on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the service told Global News emergency crews were called to the home on Linden Drive, south of Shantz Hill Road and Highway 401, at around 10 p.m.

Police didn’t release details about the victim and his death, but it was confirmed investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

It was reported a male was taken into custody in connection with the investigation. Details surrounding the apprehension weren’t available as of Wednesday night.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

