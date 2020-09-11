Woman in custody in connection to homicide in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation following the death of another woman in Cambridge.

Police say they were called to a home on Queen Street West and Winston Boulevard in the Hespeler area of the city at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning about a medical emergency.

They say officers located the dead woman upon arrival.

Police say the woman’s death is under investigation by major crime unit as a homicide.

They say another woman, who is believed to know the victim, was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

They are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence throughout the area as the investigation continues.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.