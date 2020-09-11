Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman in custody in connection to homicide in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a homicide in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a homicide in Cambridge. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a woman is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation following the death of another woman in Cambridge.

Police say they were called to a home on Queen Street West and Winston Boulevard in the Hespeler area of the city at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning about a medical emergency.

Read more: Man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Kitchener in February: police

They say officers located the dead woman upon arrival.

Trending Stories

Police say the woman’s death is under investigation by major crime unit as a homicide.

They say another woman, who is believed to know the victim, was taken into custody in connection to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

Read more: Waterloo police make 2 arrests in connection to Irshad Sabriye killing

They are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence throughout the area as the investigation continues.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cambridge crimeWaterloo homicideWaterloo murderCambridge murderCambridge homicideCambridge waterlooQueen Street CambridgeQueen street hespelerQueen street hespeler homicideQueen street hespeler murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers