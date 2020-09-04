Menu

Crime

Waterloo police make 2 arrests in connection to Irshad Sabriye killing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested two individuals in connection to the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye which occurred in Kitchener last November.
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested two individuals in connection to the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye which occurred in Kitchener last November. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been arrested in connection to the killing of Irshad Sabriye, 20, which occurred in Kitchener last November.

Abdullah Haredo, 24, of Kitchener, has been charged with manslaughter and arson.

Read more: Search warrants carried out in Kitchener homicide investigation

Mohamad Alzarzour, 20, of Kitchener has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and arson.

Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener
Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener

Police say they are continuing to investigate and believe others could be involved in the shooting.

“We do believe there are other people that are involved in this homicide and we are counting on the community to bring us that sense of understandin as to what exactly occurred,” Supt. Eugene Fenton said.

On Nov. 29, police were called to Highway 7/8 near Courtland Avenue for reported gunshots.

It was there officers found Sabriye’s body at the on-ramp to Highway 7/8 from Courtland Avenue.

Read more: Kitchener apartment building resident may have witnessed homicide: police

The shooting, which police have described as “targeted”, occurred shortly after 2 a.m.

Around two hours later, a black, four-door 2019 Nissan Sentra was found fully engulfed in flames on nearby Connaught Street.

Fenton said investigators are still working to understand why Sabriye was killed.

“We can’t speak to the exact motive because it is an ongoing investigation,” he explained. “We are counting on members of the public to come forward to bring us an understanding of what exactly happened that night.”

Police say that over the course of the 10-month investigation they searched several homes on Vanier Drive in Kitchener and Albert Street in Waterloo.

As a result, police say they seized two loaded handguns with ammunition and prohibited magazines, 14 grams of suspected cocaine, 21 grams of suspected fentanyl, prescription pills, a drug press and money.

Police say two other men were arrested while two others are sought after in connection with the investigation surrounding the homicide.

Hamzah Jama, 20, of Cambridge, and Anwar Sabrie, 21, of Waterloo are facing drug and weapons charges,

Police are also on the hunt for Abdullahi Mohamed, 20, of Waterloo, and Endret Grainca, 19, of Kitchener, in relation to firearm and drug offences.

“We believe the victim was associates with this group of individuals that have been arrested,” Fenton said.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener HomicideKitchener MurderHighway 7/8 killingIrshad SabriyeKitchener killingIrshad Sabriye homicideIrshad Sabriye killing
