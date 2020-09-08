Man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Kitchener in February: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has turned himself in in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Kitchener earlier this year.

Police say a 33-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and obstructing police.

“We have arrested the person we feel is responsible for the man’s death,” Const. Andre Johnson said.

He is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on Tuesday.

The body of a 40-year-old man was found in the area of Highland Road West and Ira Needles Boulevard late on the morning of Feb. 3, police announced at the time.

After investigating, they stated that the man was likely struck by a vehicle sometime overnight and that the driver did not stop.

Ten days later, police seized a 2009 Cadillac CTS from a home in Waterloo.

In May, police announced they had arrested three people who allegedly interfered with their investigation.

A 65-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman, all from Waterloo, have been charged with accessory after the fact. The man and the 36-year-old woman are also facing obstruction of justice charges.

Upon announcing the arrests, police said they had identified a suspect who they were working to arrest in connection with the incident.