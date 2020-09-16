Vitalité warns of high occupancy, congestion at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Vitalité Health Network is urging people to minimize visits to the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s emergency department in Moncton.

The health network says a “very high occupancy” is causing congestion in the emergency department.

Although the emergency department remains open Vitalité is asking those who do not require urgent care to see their family doctor or nurse practitioner or visit a walk-in clinic.

In a press release, Vitalité says that there are multiple causes for the situation at the hospital which include; staff shortages, a high number of elderly patients awaiting placement in long-term care and a high hospitalization rate.

The health network says that the request to limit visits to the emergency room will be in place until Sept. 28.

