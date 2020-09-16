Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 11:32 am
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The doctor overseeing Canada's COVID-19 antibody research says we should get the first glimpse of how many Canadians may already have had COVID-19 by the middle of this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The doctor overseeing Canada's COVID-19 antibody research says we should get the first glimpse of how many Canadians may already have had COVID-19 by the middle of this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

There are currently three active cases of COVD-19 in the province.

The most recent case was reported Monday, and was travel-related.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19

To date, the province has confirmed 194 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 189 recoveries.

Health officials say 67,540 tests for the virus have been completed in New Brunswick.

Trending Stories
Blaine Higgs talks the future of New Brunswick after securing majority government
Blaine Higgs talks the future of New Brunswick after securing majority government

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPublic healthNBatlantic bubbleNew CasesActive Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers