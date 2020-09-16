No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

There are currently three active cases of COVD-19 in the province.

The most recent case was reported Monday, and was travel-related.

To date, the province has confirmed 194 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 189 recoveries.

Health officials say 67,540 tests for the virus have been completed in New Brunswick.

The Atlantic bubble remains in effect, permitting interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.