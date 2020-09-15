Baseball returning to Edmonton river valley with Riverhawks, new West Coast League team

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Riverhawks are the newest baseball team in the West Coast League, becoming the 15th franchise in the collegiate summer league.

The team will start playing at RE/MAX Field in the river valley in June 2021.

Read more: Prospects proving baseball belongs in the heart of Edmonton

“We are very excited to bring one of the best summer collegiate leagues in all of North America to Edmonton,” said Randy Gregg, managing director of Baseball Edmonton.

“In the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, 90 West Coast League players were picked, including the number one and number three selections.

“Local sports fans will be able to see future major league stars while they are playing in Edmonton during their college careers.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

The Riverhawks will play 27 games at RE/MAX Field and another 27 on the road. They become the first WCL team outside of British Columbia, Washington and Oregon.

1:44 Plans for new Edmonton Prospects baseball field in Spruce Grove released Plans for new Edmonton Prospects baseball field in Spruce Grove released

In June, the Edmonton Prospects announced they would be moving to Spruce Grove.

Gold Sports, which owns the Prospects, said Tuesday that it had partnered with Victor Moroz with Metro Horizon Corp. to privately fund a new complex to host the team.

The Prospects play in the Western Canadian Baseball League.

Read more: Plans for new Edmonton Prospects baseball field in Spruce Grove released

In May, a group led by former Edmonton Oiler Gregg, agreed to a 10-year lease to operate RE/MAX Field. After lengthy negotiations, Gregg said the group of 20 people was awarded the decade-long lease to operate the Rossdale ballpark.

Story continues below advertisement

1:25 Edmonton Prospects’ future at RE/MAX Field uncertain after 2019 season ends Edmonton Prospects’ future at RE/MAX Field uncertain after 2019 season ends

Gregg himself won five Stanley Cups with the Oilers. He’s now a medical doctor as well as managing director of Baseball Edmonton.

The founders group also includes Dale Wishewan, the owner of Booster Juice; D’Arcy Durand, an orthopaedic surgeon; and Gary Gregg, who oversees Gregg Distributors. In addition, there are another 24 shareholders with a shared goal of keeping baseball in Edmonton’s river valley. Gregg said:

“We are committed to welcoming amateur sports, arts, culture and music groups down to the ballpark to create a real sense of community.” Tweet This

“We want to be inclusive and all those events are important parts of our plan to attract more people to one of the most impressive outdoor stadiums in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

Baseball Edmonton has plans to upgrade the ballpark with new artificial field turf, a new scoreboard and new stadium lighting.

“Baseball Edmonton has a great vision for not only bringing top amateur baseball to Edmonton, but also for RE/MAX Field and for bringing people down to the river valley to experience a beautiful part of our city,” Coun. Michael Walters said.

2:09 Baseball to stay in Edmonton after Randy Gregg-led group signs 10-year agreement Baseball to stay in Edmonton after Randy Gregg-led group signs 10-year agreement