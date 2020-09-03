Okotoks Dawgs to host 2021 Western Canadian Baseball League All-Star Game

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) All-Star Game will be held in the town of Okotoks, Alta.

Officials say the game will be held at Seamen Stadium on Saturday, July 24.

WCBL President Kevin Kvame said in a release the league was thrilled to award the 2021 showcase to the Dawgs.

“Since the completion of Seaman Stadium, which is one of the finest modern facilities in all of college baseball, the Dawgs have been proud ambassadors as the WCBL’s flagship franchise,” Kvame said.

According to The Okotoks Dawgs, the 2021 WCBL All-star Game will not only showcase the league’s top players but will also entertain fans with a home run derby, a musical concert and barbecues.

With an average attendance of over 4,000 fans per game, the Okotoks Dawgs are not only the top drawing franchise in the WCBL but are also ranked third in all of North America among summer collegiate clubs in attendance.

According to the Dawgs, the only clubs attracting more fans in summer college baseball are the Madison Mallards in Wisconsin and the Savannah Bananas in Georgia.

To purchase season tickets or purchase tickets you can call 403-262-3294 or visit dawgsbaseball.ca.