Former Edmonton Oiler part of group set to operate RE/MAX Field

The future of baseball in Edmonton is looking brighter after a group led by a former Edmonton Oiler agreed to a 10-year lease to operate RE/MAX Field.

Randy Gregg is the managing director of Baseball Edmonton. After lengthy negotiations, Gregg said the group of 20 people was awarded the 10-year lease to operate the Rossdale ballpark.

“We got a group together, not of investors. We have teachers, we have a principal, we have an accountant, we have a few doctors, we have some mothers with small children,” Gregg said.

“What we wanted was not just a bunch of investors, we wanted some people who really represented the community of Edmonton to be able to give us some direction of what the city might want.”

In November, the City of Edmonton and the owner of the Edmonton Prospects agreed to a one-year extension to the current deal the team has to play at its Rossdale ballpark. Gold Sports, which owns the Prospects, will operate RE/MAX Field in 2020.

However, at the time, the city said it was still pursuing a long-term strategy for the ballpark.

Gregg said his group hopes to keep the field’s current tenants, the Edmonton Prospects, playing at the ballpark. He also hopes another Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) club can be added.

“What I hope we get is really exciting, entertaining baseball — well-coached, young players who want to play as hard as they can.” Tweet This

But that’s not all. Gregg said the group has a vision of turning the facility into a hub for minor baseball development.

“Possibly a 12-month-a-year, indoor facility to shoulder seasons around the WCBL where we have young kids going and practising, going to camps or playing at RE/MAX Field,” Gregg said.

“I’m hoping that every young boy and girl who is interested in baseball or softball someday gets a chance to play at RE/MAX Field. I think that would be a thrill for them all and maybe entice them to continue on with the sport.”

Prospects proving baseball belongs in the heart of Edmonton

The group also believes the facility, in the heart of Edmonton’s river valley, should offer more than just baseball to the community.

“It should be an entertainment venue,” Gregg said. Tweet This

“We’re really interested in collaborating with the music community and the arts community in Edmonton to really utilize this facility as much as it can be. I think if we do our job well, not only will this be good for many of the young people in the community, our spectators and fans, but also people outside of baseball to really utilize this landmark facility. The city is certainly behind us on that.”

While the goals may sound lofty, Gregg said the group has the money and the experience to make it happen.

“We’re committed to the capital expense to make this facility, to bring it back to its proper condition,” he said.

“It’ll be a wonderful place to go down there, and we hope baseball and these other events will be a big part of that.”

In a statement, the City of Edmonton said it has signed a statement of intent with Gregg and the group to operate RE/MAX Field when the current agreement expires on March 31, 2021.

“We are moving forward in finalizing the negotiations to complete a formal lease agreement and will be in a position to discuss details once this is completed,” the city statement reads.

“We are supportive of the group’s vision for the facility, its commitment to advancing baseball in Edmonton and continuing to ensure community access to RE/MAX Field.”

The field is currently closed due to provincial health orders in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-year lease begins next April.