Edmonton Prospects will be back at RE/MAX Field next season

Baseball will return to downtown Edmonton next year.

The City of Edmonton and the owner of the Edmonton Prospects agreed to a one-year extension to the current deal.

The team’s owner, Gold Sports, will operate RE/MAX Field in the river valley and field a team in 2020.

In a statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson said the city will “continue to work on the long-term strategy for the ballpark.”

In a message on Twitter, the Prospects said they hope to be part of Edmonton’s sports scene “for many years to come.”

