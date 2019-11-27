Edmonton Prospects will be back at RE/MAX Field next season

Baseball will return to downtown Edmonton next year.
The City of Edmonton and the owner of the Edmonton Prospects agreed to a one-year extension to the current deal.
The team’s owner, Gold Sports, will operate RE/MAX Field in the river valley and field a team in 2020.
In a statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson said the city will “continue to work on the long-term strategy for the ballpark.”
In a message on Twitter, the Prospects said they hope to be part of Edmonton’s sports scene “for many years to come.”
— More to come…
Edmonton Prospects’ future at RE/MAX Field uncertain after 2019 season ends
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS