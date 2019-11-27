Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Prospects will be back at RE/MAX Field next season

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 4:46 pm
Edmonton Prospects to pitch their vision for RE/MAX Field to City of Edmonton
Aug. 14: The Edmonton Prospects will meet with the City of Edmonton on Thursday to pitch the team's vision for RE/MAX Field and the surrounding areas.

Baseball will return to downtown Edmonton next year.

The City of Edmonton and the owner of the Edmonton Prospects agreed to a one-year extension to the current deal.

The team’s owner, Gold Sports, will operate RE/MAX Field in the river valley and field a team in 2020.

In a statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson said the city will “continue to work on the long-term strategy for the ballpark.”

In a message on Twitter, the Prospects said they hope to be part of Edmonton’s sports scene “for many years to come.”

— More to come… 

Edmonton Prospects’ future at RE/MAX Field uncertain after 2019 season ends
Edmonton Prospects’ future at RE/MAX Field uncertain after 2019 season ends
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsCity of EdmontonDowntown EdmontonEdmonton River ValleyEdmonton ProspectsEdmonton baseballRe/Max Fieldgold sports
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.