Plans for new Edmonton Prospects baseball field in Spruce Grove released

The organization that owns the Edmonton Prospects has released details around what the team’s new home baseball field could look like.

The Prospects had announced they would be moving to Spruce Grove in 2022, after a different group led by a former Edmonton Oiler agreed to a 10-year lease to operate RE/MAX Field.

Gold Sports, which owns the Prospects, said Tuesday that it had partnered with Victor Moroz with the Metro Horizon Corp. to privately fund a new complex to host the team.

The Spruce Grove park would feature a retail district, micro-brewery pub, as well as an amphitheatre and condominiums.

“This design will allow us to bend the rules of a traditional ballpark and integrate into the surrounding neighbourhood, or conversely and uniquely, allow us to build the neighbourhood into the ballpark,” Gold Sports president Patrick Cassidy said.

Renderings of a massive baseball complex being planned for Spruce Grove, Alta. (Clockwise) An ampitheatre, mico-brewery, and entrance are shown in these designs. Courtesy /GOLD SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CORP

The next step, according to Gold Sports, will be working with Spruce Grove officials to amend city Area Structure Plans to allow for the complex, as well as planning road, drainage and other amenities for the massive project.

The organization said it hopes to open the park by 2022.

The 2020 Edmonton Prospects season was cancelled earlier this spring due to COVID-19.

The new team is set to take over and operate Edmonton’s RE/MAX Field when the current agreement expires on March 31, 2021.

