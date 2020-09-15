Quebec officials to provide update as new COVID-19 cases on the rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic as it stretches past the six-month mark.

He will be in Quebec City alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, Tuesday afternoon.

The update comes amid an upward trend in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and as the province reports higher levels of community transmission.

Quebec is also cracking down on people not wearing masks when required. Over the past two weeks, Legault has repeatedly warned citizens to abide by public health directives, such as physical distancing, in order to stem the tide of the virus.

Authorities say the total case count has topped 65,000 — the highest in the country. The province also reported more than 275 new infections in a 24-hour period Monday for the second consecutive day.

No new deaths were recorded Monday. The province’s death toll attributable to COVID-19 stands at 5,780.