Coronavirus cases reported at 172 schools in Quebec, education ministry says

There is at least one case of the novel coronavirus in 172 schools across Quebec, the province’s education ministry announced Tuesday.

The government’s latest figures, which date from last week, show that there are 283 cases of COVID-19 in preschool, elementary and high schools as well as adult education centres.

To date, there are 217 students — the majority of whom attend public schools — who have contracted the virus. Officials say 66 staff members have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

There are 2,685 schools in Quebec and more than one million students who attend them.

When asked about cases in schools, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said the province will maintain its current preventive measures in schools.

“Our plan is to stick to our plan,” he told reporters in Quebec City.

The new numbers come after the province temporarily halted publishing lists of schools affected by the pandemic last week, citing errors.

Earlier this month, the government unveiled the case counts in schools after being criticized over a perceived lack of transparency about the progression of the virus in the education system.

In Montreal, a father has taken his own approach to publishing lists of COVID-19 cases based on letters issued by health and school authorities. As of Tuesday, COVID Écoles Québec listed 307 schools where there is at least one infection.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier, Raquel Fletcher and the Canadian Press

