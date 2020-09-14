Menu

Health

Quebec tops 65,000 coronavirus cases as province reports 276 new infections

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign instructing people to wear masks at a market in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign instructing people to wear masks at a market in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 276 new cases linked to the novel coronavirus Monday as an upward trend of infections continues.

The caseload has reached 65,262 since the pandemic first began in March. There are more than 57,000 recoveries to date.

This is the second consecutive day Quebec has reported more than 275 cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period, after 279 infections were reported Sunday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a tweet that the number of outbreaks is on the rise and there is a higher level of community transmission of the virus.

READ MORE: Montreal study indicates young people less likely to follow COVID-19 rules

No new deaths were recorded Monday. The province’s death toll attributable to COVID-19 stands at 5,780.

Health authorities say the number of hospitalizations remains unchanged at 124. Of those patients, 19 are in intensive care — the same as the previous day.

The latest testing information available shows 20,639 tests were given on Saturday. To date, 1,911,347 tests have been administered.

The province has the highest death and case count in the country.

With files from the Canadian Press

