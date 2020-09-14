Calgary Flames name Geoff Ward head coach

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames have removed the “interim” tag from Geoff Ward‘s job and made him the NHL club’s head coach.

Ward was promoted from associate coach Nov. 29. Bill Peters resigned amid allegations of racism when he coached in the minor leagues.

Read more: Former Flames head coach Bill Peters moves to Russia in 1st job since leaving Calgary

A .500 team at that time, the Flames rallied from the controversy to go 25-15-3 under the Waterloo, Ont. native.

Calgary was eliminated in the first round of playoffs in six games by the Dallas Stars.

The Flames downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 in the best-of-five qualifying round to advance.

