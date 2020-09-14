Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

McMaster University announces winter term will be online only

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 14, 2020 12:37 pm
McMaster University says its winter term will be delivered online.
McMaster University

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

McMaster University has announced its winter 2021 term, just like the current fall term, will be delivered online due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to students Monday, McMaster provost Susan Tighe says the school is “committed to making decisions based on the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff.”

There are a few exceptions where program requirements, or the need for access to specialized equipment or facilities, may still require some in-person campus time.

Students enrolling in programs with an on-campus component will receive additional information directly from their departments.

Residences will also remain closed but will continue to provide accommodation in exceptional circumstances and to support international students or others who need to quarantine.

Students, faculty and staff who have questions about the winter semester, or the university’s response to the pandemic, can access information on McMaster’s COVID-19 webpage.

McMaster president and vice-chancellor David Farrar announced in May that the Hamilton school’s fall semester would be delivered online.

