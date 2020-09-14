Menu

Education

McMaster University employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 14, 2020 10:45 am
For the second time in as many weeks, there's a COVID-19 case involving McMaster University.
An employee at McMaster University has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement on the university’s website says the employee was last on campus on Sept. 8 and notified the university on Saturday that they had tested positive.

Read more: McMaster University grad student on campus tests positive for coronavirus

The university does not say which areas of campus the worker visited, but it stresses that those locations were “thoroughly cleaned over the weekend.”

McMaster adds that any contact tracing that’s required is being carried out by public health.

It’s the second confirmed case connected to the university in recent weeks.

A graduate student notified administrators on Aug. 31 that they had tested positive for the virus.

Read more: McMaster awarded another $20M for COVID-19 research

All students, faculty and staff must complete a coronavirus screening tool within one hour of any expected arrival at a McMaster facility.

All employees and students who have a need to be on campus must also complete a mandatory online module in advance of attending, and they are reminded to stay away and seek medical advice if they feel ill.

