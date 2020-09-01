McMaster University grad student on campus tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A McMaster University graduate student on campus in Hamilton, Ont., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an update on the school’s website, McMaster says “all areas where the student was on campus have been thoroughly cleaned and are open for normal operations.”

No information has been shared as to when or where the student was on campus, nor does McMaster say when the grad student tested positive for COVID-19.

The update says the student, in this case, notified the university quickly after testing positive and that Hamilton Public Health is managing contact tracing and will contact anyone who would be part of the tracing.

The university is also reminding all faculty and staff that they must complete a COVID-19 screening tool within one hour of any expected arrival at a McMaster facility and to follow any advice the screening provides.

It adds that all employees and students who have a need to be on campus must also complete a mandatory online module in advance of attending a McMaster facility.

McMaster is advising students, faculty and staff that if they feel ill, they must not attend a McMaster facility and should instead seek medical advice.

