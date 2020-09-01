Ontario reports 112 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases top 42,400

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,421.

Tuesday’s report is similar to the previous two days; Monday saw 114 cases while Sunday had 112.

“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Twenty-eight cases are from Peel Region, 26 from Toronto, 12 from York Region, 11 from Windsor-Essex, and eight from Ottawa.

A total of 38,369 cases are considered resolved which is over 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Elliott said the province processed over 23,500 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 2,989,888 tests.

One new death was also announced on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,812.

Currently, there are 65 people hospitalized with the virus in the province, with 17 in intensive care and five on a ventilator.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

19,858 people are male

22,262 people are female

2,817 people are 19 and under

13,321 people are 20 to 39

12,623 people are 40 to 59

7,550 people are 60 to 79

6,103 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,848 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as in recent days. There are currently 12 outbreaks in long-term care homes, marking an increase of three compared to Monday’s report.

There is one active case among long-term care residents and 22 among staff.

